Tractor burns down - around 140,000 euros damage

Tractor catches fire while working in the field. The driver is able to get to safety quickly, but there is a lot of damage to property.

A tractor burned down in a field near Zirchow (symbolic image).

A tractor burned down on a field in the Landkreis Vorpommern-Greifswald. The damage is estimated to be around 140,000 Euros according to police statements. The tractor driver, who had been working on the field near Zirchow on Sunday evening, left the vehicle when the fire broke out and remained unharmed. When the emergency services arrived, the tractor was already on fire. The fire also damaged approximately 200 square meters of arable land. According to the current investigation, a technical defect is believed to have caused the fire.

The tractor incident occurred in the District of Vorpommern-Greifswald, specifically in the Landkreis Vorpommern-Greifswald. The fire affected agriculture in the region, as it not only destroyed the tractor but also damaged nearby arable land. Despite the chaos, the local police were quick to respond and provide an estimate of the damage, which amounted to approximately 140,000 Euros.

