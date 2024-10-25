Skip to content
Toyota Aygo undergoes TÜV inspection: Compact vehicle exhibits vast capabilities

2 min read
Urban-friendly compact vehicles, such as the Toyota Aygo, prove beneficial in navigating city congestion.

The Toyota Aygo has its perks, or you wouldn't see it so frequently cruising city streets. However, given its frequent use in commercial settings, the robust Japanese compact vehicle isn't immune to damage.

Small businesses that value mobility, such as delivery services or caregiving services, favor compact cars like the Toyota Aygo. This is a challenge for used car enthusiasts, as these vehicles often show signs of wear and tear, with run-down examples not being uncommon.

During the vehicle inspection (MOT), the Aygo often appears worn out, despite its robust foundation. It's advisable to assess the car's vulnerable components before making a purchase.

Model Background

The first Aygo was introduced in 2005. The second generation, the Aygo II, hit dealerships in 2014, and the facelift model followed in 2018. If you desire to integrate your smartphone with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto into the infotainment system, the 2018 model is your best bet. The third generation, renamed Aygo X, has been available since 2022.

Options and Variants

Buyers can choose between a three-door and a five-door version, with the latter being more popular in the used car market. Apart from trim lines, there are no additional variants, and engine options are limited.

If you're interested in a model with a large fabric roof, you might consider the Airscape version of the Citroën C1.

Dimensions (as per ADAC)

  • Length: 3.47 meters
  • Width: 1.62 meters
  • Height: 1.46 meters
  • Boot capacity: 168 to 812 liters

Pros

The Aygo offers ample space for its small size, making it appealing for commercial use. Standard features include ESP, head airbags, and brake assist.

According to the "Auto Bild TÜV-Report 2024", the suspension components perform well during the MOT. The turn signals have a good reputation, oil loss from the engine and transmission is rare, and the exhaust is durable.

Cons

The Aygo's lighting and braking systems could use improvement. The low beam and rear lighting have higher than average failure rates, and the front lighting can also present issues. At the second MOT, at 5 years old, there's rigorous criticism for the overly worn brake discs.

Breakdown Statistics

In the ADAC breakdown statistics, the Aygo performs well. The organization rates its reliability as "good to very good," with no identified breakdown hotspots.

Engines

Petrol (three-cylinder, front-wheel drive): 51 kW/69 PS and (from facelift) 53 kW/72 PS.

Used car enthusiasts often encounter worn-out examples of compact cars like the Toyota Aygo, due to their popular use in commercial settings. After purchasing a used Aygo, it's essential to thoroughly inspect its vulnerable components before use, as signs of wear and tear are common.

