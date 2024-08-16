- Toxic blue algae: Which bathing lakes are affected?

Due to an outbreak of blue-green algae, the Lower Saxony Health Authority (NLGA) has imposed a swimming ban on three water bodies. Affected are the Seeburger See (district of Göttingen), the Heidestrandbad in Hemmoor (district of Cuxhaven), and the Badesee Westerholt am Korsoberg (district of Oldenburg), as announced by the NLGA. High concentrations of toxic bacteria were found in water samples.

The health authorities of the districts regularly test the water to lift the swimming ban as soon as possible. This also applies to the Laascher See (district of Lüchow-Dannenberg): Swimming is now allowed there again.

The NLGA monitors the water quality at 274 bathing spots in Lower Saxony. Within the bathing season from May 15 to September 15, the waters are tested every two to four weeks. The water quality in most bathing spots is "excellent".

High blue-green algae concentration in 20 bathing lakes

However, high blue-green algae concentrations have been measured in 20 bathing lakes in Lower Saxony, as the NLGA further announced. The health authorities have issued a warning there. Among the affected water bodies are the lake in the Maschener Moor and the bathing pond in Ramelsloh (both in the district of Harburg). While swimming is not banned there, caution is advised.

The algae bloom can be recognized by the turbidity of the water. "If you can no longer see your feet in knee-deep water, you should avoid swimming," the NLGA said.

The health authority in Bremen recommends that bathers not swim in the Waller Feldmarksee due to blue-green algae. In the smallest federal state, ten bathing lakes and bathing spots are tested.

Health issues

Blue-green algae can cause skin and mucous membrane irritation or conjunctivitis upon contact or ingestion. They can also cause nausea, respiratory infections, or allergic reactions. According to the NLGA, children are particularly at risk, but adults and dogs can also be endangered by swimming in affected lakes.

Other water bodies in Lower Saxony might also be affected, as the NLGA continues to monitor the spread of blue-green algae. Swimming in these areas should be done with caution, as symptoms such as skin irritation, conjunctivitis, or nausea can occur if coming into contact with the algae.

Read also: