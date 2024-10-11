Towarding a blazing oil tanker scheduled for Rostock

In the voyage between Rostock and Travemünde, an unforeseen blaze ignites on the tanker "Annika". The emergency services transfer the seven crew members to dry land. The ship is to be towed back to Rostock for continued fire suppression efforts.

The Baltic Sea-traversing "Annika", which experienced a fire in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, is to be towed back to Rostock's harbor for further firefighting measures, as reported by the maritime emergency service. The engine room continues to burn, and the ship is currently anchored approximately 4.5 kilometers from Heiligendamm.

Firefighters are currently on the tanker. "They've managed to assess the situation," said a spokesperson from the German Maritime Rescue Service. The next steps are now being strategized. The seven crew members were transported to shore by rescue forces. Several crew members sustained injuries, such as from smoke inhalation, according to the spokesperson, who added that they were admitted to the hospital.

The "Annika," which measures 73 meters in length and 12 meters in width, reportedly carries 640 tons of heavy oil. It was en route from Rostock to Travemünde when the fire erupted in the ship's rear compartment for unknown reasons. The distress call was received by the rescue services shortly after 9:00 a.m. As per Mecklenburg-Vorpommern's Ministry of Environment, no water pollution has been recorded thus far. The vessel is linked to a tugboat. According to police reports, a safety zone of three nautical miles surrounds the incident site.

Images depict significant volumes of water being sprayed onto the tanker by the rescue ships. Dark smoke is emanating from the engine room and bridge area. The smoke from the burning ship is reportedly visible from the coastline.

Mecklenburg-Vorpommern's Environment Minister, Till Backhaus, characterized the situation as highly dynamic. He's closely monitoring the events with concern. "I'm thankful that the crew was able to evacuate promptly." In cooperation with the maritime emergency service, which now holds overall command, a situation report is currently being prepared. "We will do our utmost to prevent severe environmental harm."

