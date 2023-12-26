Tourists are not allowed into Cologne Cathedral

Normally, tens of thousands of visitors flock to Cologne Cathedral between the years. However, this year will be different. The security authorities are restricting access to the place of worship due to possible attack plans.

Due to the terror alert, Cologne Cathedral will remain closed to tourists until further notice. "All liturgical services will take place, but tourist visits are unfortunately not possible," said the cathedral's head of security, Oliver Gassen. "The cathedral will be closed between services."

Normally, the cathedral is visited by more than 100,000 people from Christmas to New Year. Unfortunately, this will not be possible this year due to the special security situation. Of course, this is a shame, Cathedral Provost Guido Assmann regretted. "People coming from faraway countries to spend a few days in Cologne and then not being able to visit the cathedral is already a restriction. But safety comes first."

In any case, worshippers would not have been deterred by the terror alert. "The faithful came - the Christmas mass was fuller than last year," emphasized Assmann, who as provost of the cathedral presides over the cathedral chapter - the cathedral's governing body.

According to dpa, the security authorities had received information about a possible plan by an Islamist group to attack Cologne Cathedral and a church in Vienna. According to the Cologne police, the information related to New Year's Eve. In Austria, four people were arrested during investigations into an Islamist network. According to the public prosecutor's office, three were investigated for membership of a terrorist organization in connection with terrorist offences.

Source: www.ntv.de