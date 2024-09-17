Tourist of German origin succumbs to shark attack incident.

A unfortunate incident took place off the southwestern coast of Africa: A German tourist tragically lost her life following a shark attack while swimming in the Atlantic. The 30-year-old vacationer was quickly rescued by a Spanish helicopter, but unfortunately suffered a fatal heart attack during the flight en route to the Canary Islands, as reported by "Atlántico Hoy" and various other Spanish media outlets, citing the nation's marine rescue services.

It is said that the tourist was aboard a British catamaran when she decided to swim in the water, approximately 500 kilometers south of the Canary Islands, off the coast of Western Sahara, on Monday. She was then brutally attacked by a shark, resulting in the loss of her lower limb. Upon arrival at the University Hospital Doctor Negrín in Las Palmas on Gran Canaria in the early hours of Tuesday, medical professionals were unable to save her life.

According to "Atlántico Hoy", the Spanish maritime rescue services initially attempted to receive assistance from authorities in neighboring Morocco, but they declined to offer aid. In response, the Spanish air force promptly dispatched a rescue helicopter.

Shark attacks on humans in this particular area of the Atlantic Ocean, located south of the Canary Islands, are incredibly rare. "Atlántico Hoy" mentioned that only seven such incidents have been documented since records began in the 16th century. The identification of the shark species responsible for the attack, as well as the specific origin of the victim, remains a mystery.

As per a study conducted by the International Shark Attack File database based at the University of Florida, reported "unprovoked" shark attacks worldwide saw an increase in 2023. There were 69 such attacks in 2023, compared to 63 the previous year. The majority of these attacks occurred along the US coastline, with a total of ten fatalities - four in Australia, two in the USA, one in the Bahamas, one in Egypt, one in Mexico, and one in the French overseas territory of New Caledonia.

