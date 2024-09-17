Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsIn

Tourist from Germany meets untimely demise due to shark encounter in Canary Islands waters

 and  Vladimir Milov
1 min read
Emergency Responders Report: Deutscher Reisender Verliert Leben nach Haiangriff nahe Kanarischen...
Emergency Responders Report: Deutscher Reisender Verliert Leben nach Haiangriff nahe Kanarischen Inseln

Tourist from Germany meets untimely demise due to shark encounter in Canary Islands waters

Off the Spanish Canary Islands' coast, a tragic incident claimed the life of a 30-year-old German tourist. The incident occurred during a shark attack on Monday afternoon, about four hundred and fifty kilometers south of the popular holiday spot, Gran Canaria. Rescue services confirmed the incident to AFP news agency. The victim lost a limb during the attack and later succumbed to a heart attack while being transferred to a rescue helicopter that evening.

The incident took place while the tourist was aboard the British catamaran "Dalliance Chichester," approximately 500 kilometers away from Gran Canaria. According to vesseltracker.com, this 17-meter-long catamaran had set sail from the port of Las Palmas on Saturday. The Canary Islands are a chain of Atlantic Ocean islands situated off the northwest coast of Africa.

The tourist was initially on the catamaran "Dalliance Chichester" when the incident occurred in-between Gran Canaria and their location. Upon realizing the gravity of the situation, the rescue services attempted to transfer the tourist in-side the helicopter.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Hezbollah experiences a cyber assault through Pager platform.
Politics

Hezbollah experiences a cyber assault through Pager platform.

Hezbollah experiences a cyber assault through Pager platform. The simultaneous detonation of numerous pagers in Lebanon, as observed by specialists, serves as a showcase of Israel's power, even though Jerusalem's government hasn't publicly acknowledged responsibility. This incident is embarrassing for Hezbollah, as it reveals

 and  Hanna Hofmann
Members Public

Latest

Mats Hummels now has a different manager.
Sport

Mats Hummels now has a different manager.

Mats Hummels now has a different manager. Mats Hummels' potential new team, AS Roma, won't be welcoming Edin Terzic or Thomas Tuchel. Instead, they've appointed Croatian coach Ivan Juric as their new boss, just after sacking legendary figure Daniele De Rossi. The Roma board officialized

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public
Hezbollah experiences a cyber assault through Pager platform.
Politics

Hezbollah experiences a cyber assault through Pager platform.

Hezbollah experiences a cyber assault through Pager platform. The simultaneous detonation of numerous pagers in Lebanon, as observed by specialists, serves as a showcase of Israel's power, even though Jerusalem's government hasn't publicly acknowledged responsibility. This incident is embarrassing for Hezbollah, as it reveals

 and  Hanna Hofmann
Members Public