Tourist from Germany meets untimely demise due to shark encounter in Canary Islands waters

Off the Spanish Canary Islands' coast, a tragic incident claimed the life of a 30-year-old German tourist. The incident occurred during a shark attack on Monday afternoon, about four hundred and fifty kilometers south of the popular holiday spot, Gran Canaria. Rescue services confirmed the incident to AFP news agency. The victim lost a limb during the attack and later succumbed to a heart attack while being transferred to a rescue helicopter that evening.

The incident took place while the tourist was aboard the British catamaran "Dalliance Chichester," approximately 500 kilometers away from Gran Canaria. According to vesseltracker.com, this 17-meter-long catamaran had set sail from the port of Las Palmas on Saturday. The Canary Islands are a chain of Atlantic Ocean islands situated off the northwest coast of Africa.

The tourist was initially on the catamaran "Dalliance Chichester" when the incident occurred in-between Gran Canaria and their location. Upon realizing the gravity of the situation, the rescue services attempted to transfer the tourist in-side the helicopter.

