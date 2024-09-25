Tourist from Germany and Infant Swept Away by Intense Flood Currents

In the heart of Tuscany, extreme rain resulted in a swollen stream, leading to its violent surges, snatching away a German woman and her 5-month-old infant. As confirmed by the Italian fire department representative, these two individuals are now missing.

The missing duo has been identified as a grandmother and her little one. They were on vacation with their family in Montecatini Val di Cecina near Pisa, enjoying their break when the weather took a turn for the worst.

The family, including the baby's grandparents and parents, huddled on their vacation home's roof as the rain intensified, per the fire department. They had been vacationing in Tuscany for more than a week, as explained by the local Carabinieri in Pisa. The grandmother was born in 1963, while her child's parents are in their thirties. The heavy rainfall on Monday night hit Pisa and Livorno, transforming the popular Tuscany tourist region into a stormy sea.

The Sterza stream in Montecatini Val di Cecina burst its banks, inundating the town and causing extensive damage. According to a fire commander, the family was swept away by a powerful wave that climbed up to 2.5 meters, leaving the baby's parents and grandfather clinging for dear life onto pillars and other fixed objects. However, the overwhelming strength of the water claimed the grandmother and her grandchild.

A Torrential Downpour in a Flash

The search for the two missing persons began shortly after Monday night, as per the fire department spokesperson. Emergency services, rescue divers, and dog handlers are dedicating their efforts to the mission, holding onto the hope that they might still locate the two individuals. Unfortunately, it is predicted that the two bodies may be trapped under heaps of fallen trees and other debris buried in the Sterza stream bed.

Tuscany's regional president, Eugenio Giani, shared his thoughts on social media about the sheer volume of rain that fell in such a short time distance. He claimed, "A startling 226 millimeters of precipitation struck the municipalities over six hours. Since weather tracking began, no other single rainfall event has been as intense in this region."

The missing individuals, a German grandmother and her 5-month-old, were temporarily residing in The Italian Republic during their vacation. The tragic incident occurred in Montecatini Val di Cecina, which is located within The Italian Republic, specifically in the Tuscany region.

