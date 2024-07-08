Vacation time - Tourism regions confident for the summer vacations

The North Rhine-Westphalia tourism regions anticipate many holidaymakers during the summer holidays - but hope for better weather. "The booking situation is good, but it could still be a bit better," said Rouven Soyka, spokesperson for Sauerland Tourism, to the German Press Agency. "The weather makes it a bit difficult for us."

In Sauerland as a recreational region, many guests booked at short notice and are more hesitant due to the unpredictable weather. The same applies, according to tourism offices in Münsterland and the Eifel. At the same time, it should be assumed that further spontaneous holidaymakers will come when the weather stabilizes.

Many families book far in advance

According to tourism offices in all three regions, there is a high demand for holiday homes and apartments. Families with school-age children usually booked well in advance. "Farm holidays or riding holidays are particularly popular," said Michael Kösters, Tourism Sector Manager of Münsterland e.V.

Cycling tourists, who are setting out on routes, are, however, more likely to be on the road outside of the holidays. The camping boom continues unabated, many campsites are almost full. "We are completely satisfied," said the spokesperson.

Every second business satisfied

"We're hearing around that the booking situation is good," said Patrick Schmidder, managing director of Nordeifel Tourismus GmbH. In addition to holiday apartments and houses, there are also many beds booked in hotels, but there are still free capacities.

In a survey by Tourismus NRW, every second business reported being satisfied or even very satisfied with the occupancy rate for the summer holidays. Six percent were very dissatisfied. Compared to the previous year, more than a third of the businesses reported a decrease in demand, about a fifth reported an increase. A total of 578 tourist businesses participated in the online survey.

