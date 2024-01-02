Skip to content
Tourism in Thuringia: Away from regions and towards themes

Thuringia's head of tourism wants to increase the state's appeal through leading products such as Rennsteig, Wartburg, Erfurt and Weimar. "We should no longer just stick to regions, but pay more attention to themes and events," said the Managing Director of Tourismus GmbH, Christoph Gösel, to the "Thüringer Allgemeine" (Tuesday). "If, for example, the theater and orchestra season starts in September, then we should also advertise this accordingly as a travel occasion."

For Gösel, the European Football Championship in Germany this summer is also an occasion. The English national team will be staying in Blankenhain in the Weimar region. According to Göbel, this is a huge event that should be used for tourism.

