Tourism balance: significantly more overnight stays in 2023 than in 2022

Hotels, vacation apartments and other vacation accommodation in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern will see significantly more overnight stays in 2023 than in the previous year. "For 2023 as a whole, we could end up with over 30 million overnight stays," said Schwerin Tourism Minister Reinhard Meyer (SPD) on Wednesday.

From January to September 2023, almost 27 million overnight stays were registered, his ministry announced, citing data from the Statistical Office. This is around 1.6 percent more than in the same period last year. "Compared to the pre-corona year 2019, the country is slightly lower in terms of overnight stays." According to the figures, there were more than 28 million overnight stays from January to September 2019.

"Mecklenburg-Vorpommern has been a well-booked and popular vacation destination this year," said Meyer. Despite the rather mixed weather, many new guests found their way to the coast and inland. "That's a good thing, but it's nowhere near enough." The aim is for MV to be attractive all year round. Guests also need to be persuaded to return. In addition to natural conditions, a well-developed infrastructure, high quality and the best service are also important.

