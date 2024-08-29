- Touré advocates for Solingen to enforce existing legal measures

As per the views of Schleswig-Holstein's Minister of Social Affairs, Aminata Touré, the existing asylum policies need stricter enforcement following the lethal stabbing incident in Solingen. "We don't necessitate new laws, we just need to exploit the legal options we already have more effectively," stated the Green Party politician.

Last year, the reformation of the Common European Asylum System (CEAS) was authorized, but it still hasn't been enacted into national law. In January 2024, the Return Enhancement Act also started at the federal level. Touré highlighted: "These are two tools that need to be utilized and should yield results."

No Weakening of Asylum Policy

In response to the current Union's demands for a comprehensive ban on accepting refugees from Syria and Afghanistan, Touré advocated against diluting the core principles of asylum policy.

"I strongly believe that migration and helping people escaping war and terrorism is a duty that we, as a democratic state, must fulfill," clarified the Minister of Social Affairs. "This is what our Basic Law, founded on historical responsibility, and numerous international agreements mandate, and I am solidly behind it."

Challenges in Enforcing Returns

Touré also identified challenges in enforcing returns as some countries of origin are no longer accepting people back. Consequently, she urged for readmission agreements with these countries and stressed: "The federal government, with its special envoy Stamp, is accountable here."

"Moreover, in instances of severe crimes, perpetrators must still be deported," said the Minister of Social Affairs. Furthermore, the possibilities of impeding deportation or merely vanishing should be minimized.

Suspect in Solingen Attack in Custody

On a Friday evening, three individuals were murdered and eight were injured, four seriously, during a city festival in Solingen. A suspect, a Syrian, has been in custody since Sunday evening, among other things, on suspicion of belonging to the terrorist organization Islamic State (IS) and murder.

