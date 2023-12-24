Mourning for Bobbie Jean Carter - Touching words of farewell from Sister Angel

Bobbie Jean Carter died last Saturday (December 23) in Florida at the age of 41. This was reported by "TMZ". The exact cause of death is not known. Her sister Angel Carter (36), twin sister of the late Aaron Carter (1987-2022), has now said goodbye in an Instagram post. "You had a great sense of humor and a lively spirit. When I was growing up, I was your baby and you were my best friend," she wrote alongside photos of her sister. Life hasn't been fair to Bobbie Jean, "I know that. Sometimes it feels like you didn't have a chance no matter what," Angel Carter continued.

Angel Carter: "I share the pain"

It is incredibly important for children to experience innocence "instead of being burdened by trauma, pain and suffering, especially at such a young age," the post continues. "I know why Leslie, Aaron and now you have been put in this situation. I share the pain we experienced in our childhood and I'm sorry you didn't have a chance at a better life." There is a need to "break down barriers, break down stigma and create a society where seeking mental health support is met with understanding and encouragement".

In November 2022, Bobbie Jean's brother and former teen star Aaron Carter passed away. He drowned in his bathtub after taking drugs. The death was classified as an accident. In 2012, his then 25-year-old sister Leslie (1986-2012) died of an overdose. The family also includes Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter (43).

Angel Carter gave an interview to People magazine last August in which she spoke about her "toxic family dynamic" in the past. Angel recalled the alcohol abuse of her parents Jane Schneck and Robert Gene Carter in the interview with the tabloid. Her parents' addiction and Aaron and Nick's early exposure to fame and fortune had a negative impact on the whole family: "Fame and money took over in our family."

Help with depression is available from the telephone helpline on the free number: 0800/111 0 111

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de