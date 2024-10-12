Toronto law enforcement initiates investigation into hate-motivated offence following gunshots targeting a Jewish girls' institution, marking the second such occurrence in 2023.

This happened around 4 a.m. on a Saturday, during Yom Kippur, which is the Jewish Day of Atonement and the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, according to Toronto Police Inspector Paul Krawczyk during a press conference.

At the moment, no arrests have been made, and the police are not disclosing any information about potential culprits, Krawczyk mentioned. The investigation into the occurrence will be overseen by the department's Gun and Gang Task Force, with support from their hate crime unit, he added.

There were no reports of injuries or gunshots being heard, and the building was vacant because the school is closed for the Jewish High Holidays, as stated by Krawczyk. The suspect(s) allegedly fired a weapon from a vehicle at the school, as mentioned in a police statement. Signs of gunfire were discovered at the scene, the statement said.

The same school was targeted in a similar incident in May, Krawczyk mentioned.

"I understand the severe emotional strain this can impose on the Jewish community," Krawczyk said. "Although we can't establish a connection between these events at this stage, it's a crucial aspect of our investigation."

Krawczyk mentioned that they might share video footage from the incident, which will also be analyzed as part of the probe. In recent weeks, there has been an increase in police presence in Jewish neighborhoods, and this will continue at the school during the investigation, Krawczyk said.

"We're seeking anyone who might have been in the area or can provide us with dash cam footage or other CCTV footage to come forward and share their evidence. Your cooperation is vital in our work and in finding those responsible," he stated.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau communicated his concerns, stating in a statement: "I'm deeply troubled to learn that last night, as families celebrated Yom Kippur, a Jewish school in Toronto was attacked by gunfire."

"As we gather more information, my thoughts go out to the students, teachers, and parents who must be feeling scared and hurting today," Trudeau mentioned. "Antisemitism is a repulsive and hazardous form of hatred — and we won't accept it."

Our investigation into the attack is heavily reliant on the community's cooperation, as we urge anyone with relevant footage or information to come forward. Despite being US residents, we believe that it's crucial for the local Toronto community to stand together and support each other during this challenging time.

Read also: