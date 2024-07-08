Skip to content
Tornado warning: US state of Texas takes cover from "Beryl"

Accompanied by urgent warnings from the authorities, Hurricane Beryl made landfall in the US state of Texas on Monday. "Life-threatening storm surge and high winds are occurring, with significant flash flooding and residential flooding expected," the National Hurricane Center said in the...

Hurricane "Beryl" hits Texas
Hurricane "Beryl" hits Texas

We must take "Beryl" very seriously. Our worst enemy is complacency," Houston Mayor John Whitmire said. The residents should be aware that "the conditions under which you go to bed tonight may not be the same tomorrow," he warned on Sunday evening.

On Monday morning, "Beryl" appeared loudly near Matagorda, Texas, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), with wind speeds of 130 kilometers per hour. The Nueces County authorities had previously called on vacationers to leave the region.

In neighboring Refugio County, a mandatory evacuation order was in effect. The residents of Galveston, south of Houston, were urged to evacuate voluntarily. Online videos showed long traffic jams leaving the city.

The hurricane had caused significant damage in its path through the Caribbean in the past few days, at least seven people lost their lives. "Beryl" was the first hurricane since record-keeping began in June to reach Category 4 strength at the beginning of the Atlantic hurricane season. Later, it even reached the highest hurricane category, 5.

Crucial for the formation of hurricanes is the surface temperature of the sea. According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the water temperature in the North Atlantic is currently between one and three degrees Celsius warmer than normal. NOAA expects an "exceptional" hurricane season this year with up to seven storms of Category 3 or higher.

