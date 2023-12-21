Father of Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich - Torben Ulrich died at the age of 95

He was a professional tennis player, musician, filmmaker, writer and father of a music legend: Torben Ulrich (1928-2023) has now died at the age of 95. This was announced on social media by his son, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich (59).

"95 years of adventure, unique experiences, curiosity, pushing boundaries, challenging the status quo, tennis, music, art, writing... and quite a bit of Danish non-conformism," Ulrich writes to accompany a series of photos. "Thank you endlessly! I love you, dad."

The first picture is a black and white portrait of Torben Ulrich, others include an old newspaper clipping about Ulrich's tennis career, father and son together in the snowy mountains and Torben Ulrich playing the clarinet.

Tennis player, filmmaker, writer

Torben Ulrich was born in 1928 in the neighboring municipality of Frederiksberg in Copenhagen. He was active as a tennis player from the late 1940s and competed in all four Grand Slam tournaments. He reached the quarter-finals at the 1968 French Open. Ulrich directed several documentaries and published books on the subject of music. Most recently, he lived in Seattle in the US state of Washington.

