Top placements unveiled by National Geographic for 2025 Travel Hotspots

This year, recognizing the complexity of the current times and the various difficulties encountered in numerous parts around the globe, we chose to focus on activities that brought us sheer enjoyment and highlighted the thrill of exploration, says Lump.

Guadalajara, Mexico, found a spot on our list due to its annual mariachi festival that lasts for two weeks every August and September. During this period, approximately 500 bands perform at the Teatro Degollado and public squares. "The streets come alive with music," Lump comments, "which is sure to bring lots of joy."

Another destination, infused with a rich cultural background, is Boise, Idaho. Home to the most significant concentration of Basque citizens in the United States, the city will once again host the Jaialdi festival in 2025. Although the festival had a ten-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be back with street parties, music, and dance performances, as well as a Sports Night with wood-chopping and wagon-lifting competitions on the Basque Block.

For those seeking a more introspective, meditative kind of joy, Italy's Cenobitic monasteries, founded in the Middle Ages, offer an opportunity for visitors to spend a monastic retreat, regardless of their religious affiliation. "It's an opportunity for connection with oneself or others on a soulful and meaningful level," remarks Lump.

An urban renaissance is underway in Cork, Ireland, with a multi-billion development plan set to be completed by 2028. "Cork was already a fun city with an exciting culture and a very warm local population," says Lump. The city has always been known for its vibrant atmosphere and friendly community.

Heavy-hitters with new attractions

Perennial tourist favorites, such as Bangkok and Los Angeles, have new attractions for visitors in 2025. In Bangkok, National Geographic is highlighting the restoration efforts at Wat Chaiwatthanaram, a 17th-century Buddhist temple.

In the overly visited religious sites like Cambodia's Angkor Wat, "it can be hard to connect with the spirituality of that place, even though it is an incredibly wondrous sight. This is a destination within Bangkok that allows us to connect without the same overwhelming quality, but still offers a special, meaningful experience," comments Lump.

L.A. is on the list because of new additions to its art scene, such as Crenshaw Boulevard's transformation with landscaped community spaces and art by more than 100 Black artists, as well as the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, opening in 2026 in Exposition Park.

One of Lump's favorites on the list is Haida Gwaii, a collection of islands off the coast of British Columbia. "This location provides a unique cultural immersion opportunity, with activities such as whale-watching excursions and meetings with local artists," says Lump.

Slow travel

"We live fast-paced lives", says Lump, "There is a lot to be said for stepping outside of that and connecting with nature and slowing down." Fans of slow travel will be particularly interested in the return of service of Malaysia's Eastern & Oriental Express, operated by luxury train company Belmond. Guests can learn about the critically endangered Malayan tigers and take a wildlife photography class on "Wild Malaysia" trips.

Lump mentions that "Our audience is really interested in active travel, so we've got a few things like that, like hiking volcanoes in Guatemala or rock climbing in India." Volcán de Fuego, located in Antigua, is one of the world's most active volcanoes, and a trek up neighboring Acatenango offers unparalleled views of the activity.

Suru Valley in the northern Ladakh region is a hub for India's growing rock-climbing community, culminating in the annual Suru Outdoor Fest in August and September.

Lump highlights Greenland as a destination in 2025 due to new accessibility, including a new international airport and flights to North America. "Greenland is one of my favorite places I've ever been and is highly educational for people who want to understand the way the planet is changing," Lump remarks.

In Japan, National Geographic's pick for 2025 is Kanazawa, an alternative to the heavily touristed city of Kyoto. Kanazawa is known for its gold leaf production and provides an interesting and peaceful way to experience traditional Japanese culture.

For more information on the 2025 list, including destinations in Florida, Sweden, Tunisia, and Indonesia, visit Best of the World 2025.

