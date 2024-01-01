Transfer - Too few appearances: Loan player Carvalho leaves RB

In the end, it happened very quickly. Just before the turn of the year, Bundesliga club RB Leipzig and Liverpool FC ended the loan deal for Fábio Carvalho prematurely. The Portuguese will return to coach Jürgen Klopp's club, only to be loaned out again immediately in all likelihood. He was not happy in Leipzig in his first six months. Mainly because he was hardly able to show his great talent.

"Fábio has fitted in well with us, but ultimately both sides were hoping for much more - Fábio, of course, especially more playing time," said RB sporting director Rouven Schröder on New Year's Eve. "However, due to the high quality and performance density of our squad in his position, we cannot guarantee him this."

The 21-year-old made a total of 15 appearances for RB, only playing 90 minutes in the Champions League clash against Young Boys Bern. Carvalho was unable to register a goal or assist in Leipzig.

He was loaned out by Liverpool FC precisely because of his delicate technique and speed, where Klopp still has no use for the talent. He was supposed to play and develop at RB. But that did not happen. Although the Portuguese was reportedly extremely hard-working in training, he was unable to get past his on-loan rival Xavi Simons.

This made Carvalho unhappy and Liverpool FC were also unwilling to accept the fact that their jewel was wasting away on Leipzig's substitutes' bench. Rumors of a premature end to the one-year loan deal therefore emerged in late autumn. Initially, RB played down the rumors and spoke of the opportunities that Carvalho would still have. However, with the signing of Eljif Elmas as a replacement for Emil Forsberg, who had moved to New York, it was clear to everyone that Carvalho would hardly play after the winter break. It was therefore only logical for him to leave Leipzig at the turn of the year.

Liverpool press release, Leipzig press release

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de