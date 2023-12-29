Toni Polster undergoes emergency surgery after stomach rupture

On his way to a press conference, Austrian soccer legend Toni Polster complains of feeling unwell. A short time later, the former Bundesliga professional undergoes emergency surgery. According to his lawyer, he is now "out of the woods".

Former professional footballer Toni Polster is on the road to recovery after an emergency operation. "He is doing well according to the circumstances. He is definitely out of the woods," said his lawyer Manfred Ainedter in Vienna. The Austrian Polster had suffered a gastric rupture on his way to a press conference on Thursday.

"We were already at the appointment when he wanted to go to hospital immediately," said Ainedter. The reason for the press conference was Polster's legal battle against the Austrian Football Association for the retrospective recognition of three further goals in his international career for his home country.

Specifically, the case concerned matches in Liechtenstein in 1984, Tunisia in 1987 and Morocco in 1988, which had previously been considered unofficial. As there was no international match calendar and no obligation for national players to be released at the time, the respective associations agreed on the conditions of play among themselves. This meant that substitutions could be made at will. At the time, the Austrian Football Association (ÖFB) deliberately decided to treat certain international matches as unofficial.

Polster, who played in the Bundesliga for FC Köln and Borussia Mönchengladbach, is already the Austrian national team's record goalscorer with 44 goals in 95 games, ahead of Inter Milan's Marko Arnautovic with 36 goals in 110 international matches. Polster has been a coach since 2010. The 59-year-old currently coaches the third-tier club Wiener Viktoria.

A gastric perforation is a pathological opening of the stomach wall, usually as a result of a stomach ulcer or stomach cancer. There is a risk of stomach contents leaking into the abdominal cavity. An open gastric perforation is a medical emergency that requires immediate surgery.

