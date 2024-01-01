Skip to content
Toni Polster reports back after emergency operation

Former Bundesliga professional Toni Polster has recently suffered a gastric rupture. Now he comments on his state of health.

Soccer coach Toni Polster in the audience. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Toni Polster is, in his own words, "doing well under the circumstances" following an emergency operation to repair a ruptured stomach. The 59-year-old former professional footballer from Austria also assured in a post on Instagram on New Year's Day that he was on the road to recovery.

Polster suffered the gastric rupture on Thursday last week. He had been on his way to a press conference about his legal battle against the Austrian Football Association.

The attacker, who played for FC Köln in the Bundesliga for five years from the summer of 1993 and then for two seasons at Borussia Mönchengladbach, is seeking retrospective recognition of three goals in his international career for his home country. The goals were scored in matches that were previously considered unofficial. With 44 goals, Polster is already the record goalscorer for the Austrian national team.

In his Instagram message, he thanked everyone for "the many messages, wishes for recovery and your sympathy" and wished everyone a good start to the new year.

