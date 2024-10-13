Toni Pogacar's extraordinary feats continue to shatter historical benchmarks

Tadej Pogacar has been unbeatable this season, leaving competitors in the dust. At the Giro di Lombardia, he broke a long-standing record, outpacing even cycling legend Fausto Coppi. His team manager discusses what sets the Slovenian apart.

After his fourth consecutive win at the Giro di Lombardia, Pogacar humbly stated, "Every win comes with its own story, its own feelings. Now I'm looking forward to my break." His record-breaking victory surpassed Coppi's streak (1946-1949).

Pogacar refused to entertain comparisons to Fausto Coppi or Eddy Merckx, stating, "We'll see where I stand when my career is over." However, after a season of outstanding achievements, he has undeniably earned a spot among cycling's greats. This year, he added the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France, and World Championships titles to his name – feats achieved only by Merckx and Stephen Roche before him. He also emerged victorious in Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Strade Bianche in the spring, and ended 2024 with an astonishing 25 victories.

Solo Victory Soirees

What's even more remarkable is how Pogacar celebrates his victories. At the Giro di Lombardia, he pulled away 48.4 kilometers from the finish. In Zurich, it was 51.7 kilometers at the World Championships, and at Strade Bianche, it was a staggering 81.1 kilometers. He crossed the finish line with a 3:16 minute lead over second-placed Remco Evenepoel, a feat last achieved by Merckx 53 years ago at the Giro di Lombardia.

Pogacar has faced accusations that his dominance is stifling cycling. "There might be some Internet trolls with negative opinions, but I didn't notice any during the race. All I saw were enthusiastic fans," Pogacar defended himself.

But what's his secret? "He doesn't only excel in strength, but also in mind. He works tirelessly and has matured more than ever. Three days after the Tour, he called the nutritionist to discuss his diet until the World Championships," revealed Pogacar's team manager Mauro Gianetti. "During his vacation, he went for a brief bike ride."

So, the competition shouldn't expect a weaker Pogacar in the spring. "Next year, there will be new objectives, new challenges, and lots of motivation," Pogacar announced cryptically, without giving away his plans. He will definitely aim for another shot at Milan-Sanremo, a race he has yet to win. He also harbors dreams of completing Paris-Roubaix, but it won't be easy for the lightweight rider. Other than that, the Tour de France and the World Championships in Rwanda are likely to be high on his list.

Then, he will face Evenepoel again, his main rival alongside Jonas Vingegaard. "I can still improve and reduce the gap with Tadej. That gives me confidence for the future, to keep pushing hard in the mountains and shed some weight," said the younger Evenepoel.

Tadej Pogacar's team manager, Mauro Gianetti, commended his dedication, mentioning, "He works tirelessly and has matured more than ever." Following this success, Pogacar has set his sights on new challenges, announcing, "Next year, there will be new objectives and lots of motivation."

Read also: