Toni Kroos Initiates Participation in a New Football Competition

Toni Kroos sets the stage for the Icon League this Sunday, surrounded by star power. It's the next big thing in the lucrative indoor soccer market. Kroos, who teamed up with streamer Elias Nerlich to create the league, is eager for "exciting football with a twist".

Retirement, some might say, is boring for the former Real Madrid star. But Kroos asserts, "I'm fully invested in this project. We're aiming to shake things up."

The league concept isn't entirely novel. Ex-pros or influential figures as team captains, mostly amateur players on the field, and unique rules like "goals above the board double" or "tunneled players must leave the field" - it's reminiscent of the Baller League, currently in its second season, keeping a close watch on Kroos and his team.

"Not too impressed"

Baller League founding father Felix Starck voiced his thoughts to the sports media, "We're glad there's a new league now. Traditional soccer is losing its allure, becoming increasingly dull." Starck couldn't help but throw a little shade at Kroos, "In terms of sports, it's the second league. Those who can't make it here can try there." Nice sentiments.

The venues are close by: It's only about 9 kilometers from the Motorworld in Cologne, home of the Baller League, to the Lanxess Arena, where the Icon League kicks off. Basketball player Dennis Schröder is expected to join in a three-point contest in the sold-out arena. The remaining matches will take place in Düsseldorf, culminating in the final in Munich.

However, the problems are familiar too. Earlier this year, several amateur clubs accused the Baller League of poaching their players. The Icon League has had discussions, but not everyone is convinced. "I'm not too impressed - mainly due to the injury risk," says FC Wegberg-Beeck's director Werner Tellers, providing three players.

Kroos, the league co-founder, anticipates "exciting football with a twist". The games, featuring five players per team, last 2x15 minutes and are streamed live on Twitch. Unlike the Baller League, there's no offside rule, but there are boards. Among the team captains are Robert Andrich, Antonio Rüdiger, Alaba, Ribery, and ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl - if they find time.

For instance, Rüdiger has other priorities on Sunday, as Real Madrid faces Betis Sevilla in the evening. Kroos, now a "football retiree", is free to join Benjamin Henrichs' team 57 days after Germany's Euro quarter-final exit against Spain. "Toni could show once again that he might have been Germany's best player", said former national player Henrichs on Sport1, hinting at the possibility of Kroos scoring a few goals.

The DFB, Germany's national football association, has not officially endorsed the Icon League, but several German football greats have agreed to serve as team captains, such as Antonio Rüdiger and Arjen Robben, both associated with the DFB.

