Toni Kroos ignites the Icon League on Sunday with enthusiasm and notable personalities. It's the upcoming indoor tournament in a profitable market. Kroos, teaming up with streamer Elias Nerlich to establish this league, aims for " enjoyable soccer mixed with enjoyment."

Retirement may have some thinking, "Kroos is retired now, he's bored," says the former Madrid ace regarding the Icon League. But the ex-Germany international stands firm behind this endeavor, "I'm 100% committed to this project. We aim to innovate."

The blueprint of the following small-scale league isn't completely novel. Ex-player or celebrated influencers serving as team captains, mainly novice players on the field, and unique rules like "goals cleared beyond the board tally double" or "tunneled players must depart the field" – it echoes the Baller League, still in its second cycle and keeping an eye on Kroos et al.

"We're relieved that a second league exists now," said Baller League founder Felix Starck to the sports media. "Traditional football is experiencing difficulties, it's increasingly tedious." A light jab at Kroos followed, "In terms of sports, it's the second league. Those who can't make it here can try there." Friendly banter.

The separation is modest: A mere 9 kilometers between the Motorworld in Cologne, hosting the Baller League, and the massive Lanxess Arena, where the Icon League kicks off with fanfare. Basketball star Dennis Schröder is also scheduled for a three-point contest in the sold-out arena. Additional games will unfold in Düsseldorf, with the finale in Munich.

However, similar issues lurk. Previously this year, several amateur clubs lamented that the Baller League allegedly snatched their players. The Icon League has engaged in talks but failed to persuade everyone. "I'm not particularly fond of it – also due to the injury risk," shares FC Wegberg-Beeck five-tier club manager Werner Teller, offering three players.

Kroos, partnered with Nerlich, envisions " enjoyable soccer coupled with enjoyment." Games, consisting of five players per team, last 2x15 minutes and can be watched for free on Twitch. Unlike the Baller League, offside is disregarded, but advertisements are present. Team captains include Robert Andrich, Antonio Rüdiger, Alaba, Ribery, and ice hockey sensation Leon Draisaitl – if they spare the time.

For example, Rüdiger possesses a more pressing commitment on Sunday, with Real Madrid facing Betis Sevilla in the evening. Kroos, meanwhile, indulges his time as a "football retiree" and will compete in Benjamin Henrichs’ team 57 days post the EM quarter-final defeat against Spain. "Kroos could once again prove why he might have been Germany's finest player," shares former national team player Henrichs on Sport1. "Three goals or something similar would be commendable."

