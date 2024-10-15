Skip to content
Tueday, NFL authorities confirmed that iconic quarterback Tom Brady acquired a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders football franchise, earning him a place among NFL team proprietors.

 and  Grigoriy Williams
2 min read
At the NFL's Fall Meeting, the acquisition of a Raiders team share by Tom Brady was given the green light.

The Associated Press announced on Tuesday, during an NFL owners meeting in Atlanta, that Brady's acquisition of a 5% stake in the franchise has been endorsed.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell expressed his approval of Brady's investment at the Fall League Meeting in Atlanta. He stated, "It's awesome that Tom Brady wants to invest in the NFL. He has a deep passion for this sport and believes in its future."

Reports of Brady's purchase date back over a year and a half, but required the backing of at least three-quarters of the league's proprietors to become official. Delays in approval were due to apprehensions about the valuation of Brady's portion of the club as well as potential conflicts arising from his role as a FOX broadcaster, according to multiple news sources.

In contrast to other game commentators, Brady will be barred from attending "live or digital broadcast production meetings" and will not have access to team facilities, players, or coaches, as per the AP. Brady is authorized to broadcast Raiders games but is forbidden from publicly criticizing officials or other teams.

Brady is currently in his first season as a commentator for FOX's main broadcast crew following his retirement following the 2022 NFL season.

The purchase agreement also contains a clause preventing Brady, 47, from rejoining the NFL as a player unless he first sells his share of the team, according to the AP.

Throughout his 23-year career, the future hall of famer established nearly every passing record, including regular-season passing yards (89,214) and passing touchdowns (649). He was named league MVP three times and holds the record for most victories in NFL history (251).

This is the second collaboration between Brady and Raiders owner Mark Davis, following Brady's acquisition of an ownership share in the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, also owned by Davis, in March 2023.

