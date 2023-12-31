Known from "Ganz oder gar nicht" - Tom Wilkinson dies unexpectedly

Tom Wilkinson (1948-2023) is dead. The actor died "suddenly" at his home at the age of 75, according to several media outlets, citing a statement from his family.

Wilkinson's best-known films include the thriller "Michael Clayton", in which he starred alongside George Clooney (62) and Tilda Swinton (63), the British stripper comedy "All or Nothing" and the drama-comedy "Best Exotic Marigold Hotel", in which he starred alongside Judi Dench (89). Other world-famous projects by the British actor include "The Patriot", "Forget Me Not!", "Batman Begins", "Operation Valkyrie - The Stauffenberg Assassination" and "Grand Budapest Hotel".

In his career, the British actor has appeared in over 130 films and series and has twice been nominated for an Oscar. He was honored with a BAFTA Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award for "All or Nothing". For the role of US statesman Benjamin Franklin in the mini-series "John Adams", he received an Emmy in 2008 and a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in 2009.

George Clooney: "Tom has made every project better"

George Clooney reacted to the news of his colleague's death to "Variety" with the words: "Tom made every project better. Made every actor better. He was the epitome of elegance and we will all miss him dearly." Wilkinson's "All or Nothing" colleague Robert Carlyle (62) described him on X, formerly Twitter, as "a great actor, truly one of the greats not just of his generation, but of any generation".

Wilkinson is survived by his wife Diana Hardcastle (74), whom he married in 1988 and who starred alongside him as his partner in "The Kennedys" and "Good People". The couple have two children, Alice and Molly.

