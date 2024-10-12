Tom Cruiseopts for detachment from Britain

After spending close to five years in the UK, renowned actor Tom Cruise is making his way back to the USA. According to the British tabloid "The Sun", post wrapping up his latest project, "Mission: Impossible 8", Cruise has begun preparing to leave England.

After calling the British Isles home for about five years, the action star seems to have developed a soft spot for the country. "Tom's had one hell of an adventure in the UK, and the longer he stayed, the more he grew fonder of the place," an unidentified source said to the publication. Cruise initially moved to the UK in 2019 for the filming of "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One".

The COVID-19 pandemic made filming a tad more challenging and delayed the release. Nevertheless, Cruise managed to create some unforgettable moments during his time in England. One such experience was hosting a private screening of his successful film, "Top Gun: Maverick", for Prince William and his family, marking the start of a new friendship. Now, it's reported that the Hollywood star and the Prince exchange Christmas gifts each year.

Cruise's social life in England wasn't just limited to the royal circle, as he also hung out with fellow celebs like David Beckham and TV presenter James Corden. He attended football matches, the iconic Wimbledon tennis tournament, and even the prestigious Glastonbury music festival. It seems Cruise decided to leave for the USA due to his desire to spend more quality time with his son, Connor, and his buddies based there. The eighth installment of the "Mission: Impossible" series is set for a May 2025 release in cinemas.

Tom Cruise's popularity in the UK reached new heights during his time there, with reports of him becoming close friends with Prince William and attending high-profile events. Despite this, Tom Cruise has chosen to return to the USA, reportedly to spend more time with his son Connor and his friends based there.

Fans of Tom Cruise worldwide will be eagerly awaiting the release of "Mission: Impossible 8", which the renowned actor is currently preparing for after wrapping up filming in the UK.

Read also: