Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen mourn the loss of their dog

After their separation, Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady were not only united by their children, but also by their dog Lua. Now the pit bull mix has died. The model and the football star bid a touching farewell to the animal on Instagram.

They are mourning the loss of their beloved pet: Gisele Bündchen and ex-husband Tom Brady have lost their pit bull mix Lulu. The former couple shared memorial photos of their family dog on Instagram. "Our little Lulu, our guardian angel, has gone to heaven. She will live in our hearts forever. We miss her so much already!" the model wrote in her profile. She also shared a photo gallery in which she and her children Benjamin and Vivian can be seen cuddling with the dog. She added the hashtag "unconditional love" and "RIPLua" with a heart emoji.

Numerous users commented on the post and expressed their condolences. Even the animal welfare organization Peta commented below: "Our hearts ache for the loss of your beloved Lulu. We extend our deepest condolences to you and the family. May the cherished memories of Lulu bring you comfort and may her spirit remain in your hearts forever."

Former American football player Brady also posted a photo of the two children with the dog on his Instagram story, adding the text "We love you Lua RIP" with heart emoji. The 46-year-old also shared a single photo with his followers in a story and wrote: "Forever in our hearts".

Ex-partner separated for two years

As reported by People, the ex-couple adopted the pit bull mix, who had been an important part of the family. In the past, they shared various photos of Lulu on social media. In 2014, the dog even appeared with Brady in a promotional video for the UGG brand in Australia.

In October 2022, Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady announced their divorce after 13 years of marriage. The 43-year-old moved to Miami with their two children Benjamin and Vivian. She still has a good relationship with Jack, Brady's son from a previous relationship.

