Emergencies - Toddler drowned: mother under investigation

Following the death of a two-year-old girl in Bingen, Swabia, the child's mother is being investigated. The 24-year-old woman is being investigated for involuntary manslaughter, said public prosecutor Ronny Stengel. It is suspected that she violated her duty of supervision. "A two-year-old child should not walk to the river alone."

There is no suspicion against the father at the moment. According to Stengel, the father was not at home at the time of the crime. The investigation into the case has not yet been completed, and there are also temporal connections. "The subject of the investigation is when and how the girl came to the river."

According to the police on Monday, the two-year-old had probably left her parents' house on Monday late Sunday afternoon between 4pm and 5pm. The parents had informed the police of these dates, a police spokeswoman said.

Drowned according to autopsy

According to the investigators on Thursday, the girl was wearing full everyday clothing and sneakers and not just pajamas, as the family had initially stated. "Whether and to what extent a breach of the duty of supervision was (partly) responsible for the girl's death is (...) the subject of the ongoing investigation," it said.

The two-year-old was rescued dead from the Lauchert by divers on Tuesday. The family home is located in the immediate vicinity of the river.

As the autopsy has now revealed, the girl drowned. According to the public prosecutor's office in Hechingen and the Ravensburg police headquarters, there is no evidence of violence or outside involvement in the child's death.

