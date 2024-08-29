Today's sizzling hotspots were as follows.

As summer draws to a close and autumn approaches on the weekend, the weather system shifts, causing temperatures to soar past 30 degrees Celsius, predominantly in the eastern parts of the nation. In certain regions, this might be the year's warmest day.

The day's peak temperatures were registered in Cottbus, with preliminary data from the German Weather Service (DWD) indicating a scorching 35.5 degrees Celsius at 15:50. Brandenburg followed closely, with Wusterwitz in the Potsdam-Mittelmark district hitting 35.3 degrees Celsius at 16:30.

Various areas, including Potsdam, the Brandenburg state capital, and Jena in Thuringia, saw temperatures of 35.2 degrees Celsius. Berlin and Brandenburg as a whole became a heat hub, with the DWD asserting that this day was the hottest of the year in the region.

The extreme heat is a result of the impact of high-pressure system "Piet," which will continue to introduce warm weather with temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius in the upcoming days, although thunderstorms are becoming more frequent.

However, the highest temperature recorded in Germany for the entire year was even more intense: On August 13, it hit 36.5 degrees Celsius in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Rhineland-Palatinate.

The European Union issued a warning about the extreme heatwave affecting several European countries, advising citizens to take necessary precautions due to the high temperatures.

