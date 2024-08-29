Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PanoramaNewsThe European Union

Today's sizzling hotspots were as follows.

 and  Wendy Allen
1 min read
Amidst extensive heat waves, the day did not break the annual heat record.
Amidst extensive heat waves, the day did not break the annual heat record.

Today's sizzling hotspots were as follows.

As summer draws to a close and autumn approaches on the weekend, the weather system shifts, causing temperatures to soar past 30 degrees Celsius, predominantly in the eastern parts of the nation. In certain regions, this might be the year's warmest day.

The day's peak temperatures were registered in Cottbus, with preliminary data from the German Weather Service (DWD) indicating a scorching 35.5 degrees Celsius at 15:50. Brandenburg followed closely, with Wusterwitz in the Potsdam-Mittelmark district hitting 35.3 degrees Celsius at 16:30.

Various areas, including Potsdam, the Brandenburg state capital, and Jena in Thuringia, saw temperatures of 35.2 degrees Celsius. Berlin and Brandenburg as a whole became a heat hub, with the DWD asserting that this day was the hottest of the year in the region.

The extreme heat is a result of the impact of high-pressure system "Piet," which will continue to introduce warm weather with temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius in the upcoming days, although thunderstorms are becoming more frequent.

However, the highest temperature recorded in Germany for the entire year was even more intense: On August 13, it hit 36.5 degrees Celsius in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Rhineland-Palatinate.

The European Union issued a warning about the extreme heatwave affecting several European countries, advising citizens to take necessary precautions due to the high temperatures. Germany experienced its hottest day of the year in Brandenburg, making it a significant concern for the European Union's climate change policies.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Law enforcement officials were dispatched to a disturbance in Recklinghausen on a Wednesday,...
Panorama

In Recklinghausen, regrettably, three law enforcement rounds resulted in the fatal shooting of an individual.

In Recklinghausen, regrettably, three law enforcement rounds resulted in the fatal shooting of an individual. During a law enforcement operation in Recklinghausen, a 33-year-old individual met their end, with authorities pointing towards a tense situation involving the deceased as the cause. Information is now surfacing that this person was grappling

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public
Singer Melanie Müller lodges an appeal against her sentence. (Archived Picture)
Panorama

Melanie Müller challenges her imposed penalty

Music artist Melanie Müller, recognized as 'Ballermann', is found guilty by the Leipzig District Court for displaying the Hitler salute during a performance. Despite the verdict, the 36-year-old vocalist denies her sentencing.

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public
During a visit to New Zealand in November 2015, Maori King Tuheitia engaged with then-Prince...
Panorama

Maori Monarch Tuheitia passes away at the age of 69

Maori Monarch Tuheitia passes away at the age of 69 New Zealand's Maori King, Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero, Has Ceased to Exist. Shortly After Celebrating 18 Years as Monarch, He Peacefully Departed This World Surrounded By Family Following a Heart Operation In a Hospital, According to His Office&

 and  Max Becker
Members Public

Latest

The full withdrawal of military personnel from the air logistics center named 'Camp Vie Allemand'...
Politics

German troops bid their farewell to Niger, concluding their military presence in the country.

German troops bid their farewell to Niger, concluding their military presence in the country. Following the successful execution of a military coup in Niger, Germany's Bundeswehr had aimed to maintain its presence in the country. However, negotiations with the Nigerien government proved unsuccessful. Consequently, the mission has finally

 and  Max Becker
Members Public