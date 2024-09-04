- Today's lottery numbers, falling on September 4, 2024, are as follows:

Over the years, Lotto has become Germany's most beloved lottery, with many individuals anxiously waiting for the draws each Wednesday and Saturday. Regardless of whether your luck struck with "6aus49" or the additional categories "Spiel 77" and "Super 6," you can discover if you've hit it big here after the draw (draw times are 6:25 PM on Wednesdays and 7:25 PM on Saturdays).

The numbers shown above are courtesy of the portal www.lottozahlenonline.de. Until the results of the current draw are announced, the numbers from the previous draw are displayed. Please note that this information is provided without any guarantees.*

The concept of the game

Prior to the Lotto draw, players select six numbers from a pool of 49 options. Interestingly, the numbers six, 49, and 32 have been drawn most frequently in the past. To win the jackpot, not only must the selected numbers match those drawn, but the last digit of the playslip, known as the Superzahl, must also be correct. Prizes begin with two correct Lotto numbers combined with the Superzahl and are divided into nine different categories.

Gambling and probabilities

Each box on the playslip costs 1 euro, with additional processing fees. Besides the classic "6aus49" game, enthusiasts can participate in the additional lotteries "Spiel 77" and "Super 6" at fees of 2.50 euros and 1.25 euros, respectively.

Joining the game can be financially rewarding with jackpots in the millions - but also requires a substantial amount of luck. The chance of winning the first prize category (six correct numbers plus the Superzahl) is 1 in 139,838,160.

Ways to watch the Lotto number draw

The Lotto draw broadcast on television has been discontinued. However, everyone can watch the draw online on "lotto.de". The live stream commences at 6:25 PM on Wednesdays and 7:25 PM on Saturdays.

In the video: It seems that some individuals possess an extraordinary knack for the correct Lotto numbers. A Lotto portal has analyzed the winners' first names. In the video, you can view the top 3 for male and female first names.

