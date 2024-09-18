Today's essential information includes:

1. Middle East

Hezbollah has pledged retaliation for an Israeli attack that claimed the lives of at least nine individuals and injured numerous others across Lebanon on Tuesday. The attack involved the detonation of pagers belonging to Hezbollah members, who were backed by Iran, nearly simultaneously. Footage showed shoppers and passersby collapsing in the street after the explosions. Israel is believed to be behind the attack, based on CNN's findings. The New York Times reported that Israel smuggled explosives inside a batch of pagers bound for Hezbollah. A switch was installed to detonate them remotely, according to the report. Israel has yet to comment on the matter. The attack has the potential to intensify tensions in the Middle East, which are already heightened due to Israel's confrontations with Hamas in Gaza. It also highlights Hezbollah's vulnerability as it suffered significant damage to its communication network.

2. Presidential race

Following an apparent assassination attempt, both presidential candidates resumed their campaign activities in crucial states on Tuesday. Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to the National Association of Black Journalists in Philadelphia, where she denounced the deceptive rumors about migrants in Springfield, Ohio, as "a disgrace." Trump hosted a town hall in Flint, Michigan, and greeted supporters at his first campaign event since the apparent assassination attempt. He discussed tariffs, his recent conversations with President Joe Biden and Harris, and commented on the Secret Service's performance during the incident.

3. IVF treatments

Senate Republicans blocked a bill on Tuesday that aimed to ensure national access to in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments. Democrats reintroduced the bill following the GOP's previous blockade of the bill's advancement in June. The proposed legislation would make IVF treatment more affordable by mandating coverage for fertility treatments under employer-sponsored insurance and certain public insurance plans. It would also expand coverage of fertility treatments, including IVF, under US military service members and veterans' health care. Many Republicans criticized the Democrat-led initiative as an unwarranted intrusion, while expressing their support for IVF. The vote forms part of a broader plan by Senate Democrats to differentiate themselves from Republicans regarding reproductive health care as the elections approach.

4. Autoworkers

United Auto Workers Union President Shawn Fain announced on Tuesday that the union plans to conduct strike authorization votes against Stellantis. The automaker is facing allegations of not fulfilling guarantees it made in a 2023 labor agreement, which ended a six-week strike. At that time, Stellantis had 43,000 UAW members at 19 manufacturing facilities across the nation. It is possible that only some locals will hold strike authorization votes, potentially affecting operations at several Stellantis facilities. However, even a limited strike could have an impact on multiple Stellantis centers of operations. Stellantis denies violating the agreement and maintains that it still has enough time to meet the agreed-upon investment targets and vehicle production commitments.

5. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Sean “Diddy” Combs is expected to challenge a federal judge's decision to keep him in detention without bail after appearing in court on Tuesday and pleading not guilty to charges including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation with the intent to engage in prostitution. Combs will remain in custody until the court hearing, the judge ruled. The musician was detained Monday at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Manhattan and transported to federal custody by Homeland Security Investigations, according to a source who was privy to the negotiations for his surrender. The indictment alleges that Combs, 54, headed a criminal enterprise using his business empire to engage in illicit activities, including sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice.

Federal Reserve to make interest rate announcement

The Federal Reserve is due to announce its interest rate decision today, which would signify the first rate cut since 2020. The decision represents a significant achievement in the central bank's ongoing battle against inflation and provides some relief for Americans struggling with inflation's high costs.

Lunchables faces a new competitor

Popular YouTube personalities have stepped into the ring against Lunchables, challenging them with a "healthier" alternative geared towards their young audience. However, the absence of fresh fruits may leave parents feeling disappointed.

Why parents should be cautious about trampolines

The American Academy of Pediatrics cautions against the home use of trampolines, citing the high risk of injury. A pediatrician explains why parents should be concerned.

India celebrates Hindu festival Ganesh Chaturthi

Devotees in India gathered for the Hindu festival Ganesh Chaturthi, honoring the birth of Ganesha, the deity recognized for prosperity and wisdom.

The most expensive coin collection in the world?

A collector forbade the sale of his coins for 100 years. One century later, the first set was sold for over $16 million.

Miami Dolphins place Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve

The Miami Dolphins placed their star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on the injured reserve list following his latest concussion.

48That's the number of days left until the 2024 presidential election. With not much time left in the contest, ex-President Donald Trump and his offspring initiated a new cryptocurrency venture this week, reports suggest may be filled with risks and ethical dilemmas if he triumphs.

"There's a significant gap between the human species and the ocean. Our aim is driving that generational transformation and linking humanity with the sea again."

— Sean Wolpert, the head of DEEP, a UK-based venture looking to create a substantial underwater habitat by 2027. The backbone of its ambitious project is an underwater dwelling named the Sentinel system, which the company promises will enable people to reside and work at a depth of approximately 650 feet for around a month.

AI is transforming cancer treatment in the UAECleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is employing artificial intelligence to transform cancer treatment. Witness how AI can aid in detecting cancer earlier, guide doctors in diagnosis, and enhance patient results.

