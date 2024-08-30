14:10, Das Erster: Crimson Blossoms

- Today's dramas unfold on the daytime TV screens.

Besides Klaas, Jördis also feels deeply impacted by Valerie's pregnancy news. She retreats in shock. Franka gives Jördis some sensible advice, encouraging her to talk to Klaas, reassuring her that their love is strong enough to handle the conversation. Klaas panics and offers Valerie cash to disappear from his and Jördis' life, along with the baby. Valerie is appalled, and Jördis, who unintentionally overheard, is equally dismayed. Angered at Richie, Hannes records a video, explaining the copyright controversy of the song, which sparks immediate backlash.

15:10, Das Erster: Love's Tempest

Ana is investigated in the hospital due to her worsening pain and is informed that she has a ruptured kidney due to her horse fall. Her hope that her kidney might heal on its own is shattered by Michael. Ana worries about her health and feels additional stress due to her Thalheim plans. However, Philipp and Vincent assure her that they will continue working on the renovations.

17:30, RTL: Among Us Again

Cecilia takes active steps to shield Ace and Lenny's secret relationship, accidentally leading to an extra commitment. Ute celebrates Patrizia's negative metastasis scan results. However, Benedikt notices some unusual symptoms. Ringo enthusiastically continues his collaboration with Bambi and discovers his next project: enhancing Henry's gym.

19:05, RTL: All That Matters

Simone appreciates Ben's support, only to discover the reason behind his aid. Leyla understands why Deniz has been so tense lately and decides to support her cousin. Lucie finds it difficult to back Henning in "Camping Clash". Will she find a new team partner for Henning?

19:40, RTL: Good Times, Bad Times

Jonas surprises Flo with a trip to Brandenburg. When he also presents her with their father's old car and they halt at a secluded lake, everything appears perfect. Yet, Gerner and Katrin can't prevent Johanna from turning away from them in distress. While Johanna can't believe what her parents have done, Gerner and Katrin fear that they've lost Johanna forever.

