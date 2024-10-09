Today's crucial information includes:

1. Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Milton is projected to touch down on Florida's Gulf Coast tonight as a Category 4 storm with wind speeds close to 130 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. It's route shifted further south than anticipated yesterday, resulting in a southward shift in the forecast. Latest trajectories indicate the storm heading towards Sarasota, just south of Tampa Bay. Approximately 20 million people are under hurricane or tropical storm warnings. Despite the cleanup efforts after Hurricane Helene, piles of rubble — consisting of sheet metal, cinderblocks, and large appliances — still litter neighborhoods. Authorities are apprehensive that Milton's winds will turn this debris into hazardous projectiles that could potentially harm individuals or properties.

2. Gaza evacuation

A prominent humanitarian organization claims that Israel's evacuation orders in northern Gaza are rendering it into an "uninhabitable wasteland" and "essentially displacing the entire" Palestinian population. Since Sunday, the Israeli military has issued evacuation orders for numerous large areas in the region, stating they initiated a new ground offensive there to counteract Hamas's attempts to rebuild its capabilities. The orders influence hundreds of thousands of people, particularly in northern Gaza where more than 400,000 people are forced to move southward, according to the UN. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also cautioned Lebanon Tuesday that the country will face destruction "similar to what we witness in Gaza" as Israel escalates its attacks targeting Hezbollah.

3. National debt

Once again, the federal government spent significantly more than it gathered in revenue, accumulating a budget deficit of $1.8 trillion for fiscal year 2024, according to the Congressional Budget Office. The deficit is normally a point of concern during presidential election years; however, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris continue to debut pricey policies. Trump's platform could increase the national debt by $7.5 trillion over a decade, while Harris’ package could amplify it by $3.5 trillion, as per a recent analysis. On Tuesday, Harris proposed broadening Medicare benefits to provide home health care for the first time—an appealing proposal to Americans caring for children and aging parents. Covering home health care could be pricey. To offset the cost, Harris suggested extending Medicare drug price negotiations.

4. Boeing strike

Boeing and the union representing 33,000 striking employees at the company have declared a stalemate in negotiations. "The union presented non-negotiable demands beyond the scope of what could be accepted if we are to continue as a competitive business," said Stephanie Pope, CEO of Boeing's commercial airplanes unit. "Further negotiations do not make sense at this point, and our offer has been withdrawn," she stated. Members of the International Association of Machinists have been on strike for nearly a month over wage raises and the elimination of pension plans, causing operations at the troubled manufacturer to grind to a halt.

5. North Korea

North Korea's military announced today it will implement the "substantial military step" of completely cutting off land and rail routes to South Korea. Ever since January, Pyongyang has been fortifying its heavily armed border, laying landmines, constructing anti-tank obstacles, and dismantling railway infrastructure. North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un has also heightened his verbal assaults against the South, referring to it as the North's "primary adversary and constant primary enemy." Kim's most recent escalation occurs as inter-Korean hostilities have simmered this year as North Korea seems to have intensified its nuclear production efforts and strengthened ties with Russia, causing extensive concern in the West over the isolated nation's trajectory.

MORNING BROWSE

Disney tickets saw another price hikeDisneyland visitors woke up today to discover price increases on most park tickets and annual passes. While discounts at the California resort have become a norm, industry experts suggest savings are still attainable during the off-peak season.

Winner chosen in Wildlife Photographer of the Year competitionA surreal image of tadpoles in a lake took the top prize in the 2024 Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition. View the mesmerizing photo.

Five tips for prolonging a carved pumpkin's lifespanA few simple ideas can help keep your pumpkin looking its finest for as long as possible.

Minnesota Lynx to face New York Liberty in the WNBA FinalsThe Minnesota Lynx edged out the Connecticut Sun in a high-stakes match Tuesday, securing a record seventh WNBA Finals appearance.

Anderson Cooper reveals what Andrew Garfield said about grief that left a lasting impressionCNN's Anderson Cooper interviews actor Andrew Garfield, who lost his mother to cancer in 2019, to discuss lessons acquired through grief. Listen to the latest episode of "All There Is with Anderson Cooper" to take in more.

TODAY’S NUMBER

32That's the age of Seattle Kraken's assistant coach Jessica Campbell. She made history Tuesday on the opening night of the National Hockey League season by becoming the first female assistant coach in the league.

President Joe Biden, criticizing former President Donald Trump after recent revelations suggesting that Trump dispatched a clandestine shipment of Covid-19 diagnostic tools to Russian President Vladimir Putin for his personal consumption during the pandemic's peak. Trump refutes these claims.

TO WRAP UP ...

NASA records Hurricane Milton's progression in spaceWitness a time-lapse of Hurricane Milton captured from the Dragon Endeavour's spacecraft window, stationed at the International Space Station. It showcases the colossal storm brewing in the Gulf of Mexico as it approaches Florida.

