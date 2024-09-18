Today marks National Cheeseburger Day: Savor these enticing offers!

Big McD, the giant corporation, is offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers via their app, which is roughly 45 cents more than the initial cost of their classic burger back in 1948. This is part of their strategy to revive flagging sales, including extending their popular $5 value meal till December.

Budget dining has often been a low-profit sector with minimal customer loyalty. To attract more business and foster regular patrons, chains have started rolling out major discounts, usually linked to their mobile apps.

And McDonald's isn't alone in this. Wendy's is offering a junior bacon cheeseburger for a penny through September 22, only if you purchase something else from their app. Similarly, Burger King is giving away a free cheeseburger for purchases over $1 via their app.

Even smaller chains are following suit. Jack in the Box is throwing in a Jumbo Jack cheeseburger for a $1 purchase on their app, while Carl's Jr. is offering a half-priced double cheeseburger on their app. White Castle is offering a buy one, get one deal on their Cheese Sliders through their app with the code "SAYCHEESE."

Smashburger, recently revamping its logo and menu, is selling $5 cheeseburgers (usually over $7) using the code “BURGERDAY” on their app or in-store, and they're even providing a vegetarian alternative. Plus, they're giving a "return visit" coupon for 50% off any burger or sandwich on your next visit if you order the deal.

McDonald's expensive burgers have been a source of criticism and a reflection of rising fast food prices. Joe Erlinger, President of McDonald's USA, penned an open letter on the company's website in May, stressing the importance of avoiding random price hikes that harm the company's reputation. He also pointed out that prices haven't escalated as significantly as people think.

However, customers have started shunning fast food chains, opting for casual dining establishments like Applebee's and Chili's, which many believe offer better value.

As a result, deals are of utmost importance to fast food companies right now to draw customers back in.

