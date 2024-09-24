Today, Apalachee High School pupils resume their academic pursuits. Here's an overview of the reopening scenario.

"I was mainly trying to make the most of each day, even when I felt low. I was just attempting to be happy about every day," the 15-year-old student shared with CNN on Saturday.

Come September 4, Apalachee became the venue for a tragic incident that claimed the lives of two scholars and two teachers. This incident has left a lasting impact on the lives of students like Isaiah, their families, and the entire community of Winder, Georgia.

Today, the school commences its phased reopening.

The Reopening Strategy

The school held an open house on Monday, offering the community an opportunity to reconnect and initiate the process of healing and moving forward together, as per the Barrow County School System's announcement.

Jud Smith, the Barrow County Sheriff, stated before the open house, "Today is a significant step in healing within this building behind us. There are safety measures in place, but they might not be noticeable."

Classes will resume on Tuesday, with half-day sessions until October 4. From October 14, following a week-long fall break, students will transition back to full-day classes, as per the release.

J Hall, the site of the incident, will remain closed. Students will be temporarily relocated to a neighboring school system building until 'new classroom pods' arrive in January.

Mental health professionals, therapy dogs, and law enforcement will be present to aid students in readjusting to their routine.

"We understand it's not easy," Dallas LeDuff, the Barrow County School System's superintendent, said in the release. "We are all navigating through adversity and emotions we may never fully comprehend. The well-being and safety of our students and staff remain our foremost priority. We are dedicated to engaging in discussions with our community and safety experts about additional layers of security."

However, some community members feel that this plan is insufficient.

Disgruntled parents, students, and community members have initiated a petition garnering over 1,200 signatures, urging for additional safety measures before the return – such as clear bag policies and metal detectors. They also propose the option of online learning until fall break to give students and teachers additional time to heal.

'It still feels surreal'

Since the incident, Isaiah and other students have visited Apalachee to retrieve their belongings, but the lingering effects of the tragedy are palpable.

"Just walking around, it felt strange. It was as if I shouldn't be there," Isaiah shared. "It's been really tough to accept that something like this could happen. Even after a couple of weeks, it still feels surreal that this happened to us."

Armando Martinez, a 15-year-old student, shared with CNN on Friday that he had returned to the school for practice, and it was a challenging experience.

"Being there myself, given that I was in the room when it happened, was difficult," Armando said.

However, both teenagers admit that the sense of community has provided them with the motivation to return.

"It was scary, but knowing that we have such a strong community – it's incomparable. You should have seen the amount of support, the amount of people who were there to help us," Armando shared.

The opportunity to be with their community and support others is what inspires Isaiah to return to school, he added.

"What's truly motivating me is my friends, my family, my teammates, and my coaches. I know that our community will be looking out for us."

