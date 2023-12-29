Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewslower saxonyemergenciesoldenburgprecautionary measurefloodhunte

To protect the dyke: 70 trees felled in Oldenburg

70 trees have been felled along the River Hunte in Oldenburg. According to a city spokesperson, this was a precautionary measure, as he announced on Friday after the action. The trees were standing on an embankment where the ground was so soft that they were in danger of toppling over. This...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
1 min read
Employees of the city's green maintenance department cut down several trees on the dyke near the....aussiedlerbote.de
Employees of the city's green maintenance department cut down several trees on the dyke near the Hunte at Achterdiek. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Flood - To protect the dyke: 70 trees felled in Oldenburg

70 trees have been felled along the River Hunte in Oldenburg. According to a city spokesperson, this was a precautionary measure, as he announced on Friday after the action. The trees were standing on an embankment where the ground was so soft that they were in danger of toppling over. This could have caused damage to the dyke. The trees were felled by hand with chainsaws, the statement continued.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Evidence of right-wing slogans at Christmas party

Following a report of incidents at the Christmas party of a sports club in Bad Wünnenberg (Paderborn district), the state security department of the police in Bielefeld is investigating. There are indications that right-wing slogans were shouted at the event on Christmas Day, said a police...

 and  Max Becker
Members Public

Latest

The Dax is the most important share index in Germany. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Economy

Dax ends 2023 with 20 percent annual gain

The DAX ended the last trading day of a strong stock market year with a moderate gain. The positive sentiment on the German stock market was supported by the US stock markets, which are expected to post gains and had also continued their record run on Thursday before closing little changed.

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public