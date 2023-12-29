Flood - To protect the dyke: 70 trees felled in Oldenburg
70 trees have been felled along the River Hunte in Oldenburg. According to a city spokesperson, this was a precautionary measure, as he announced on Friday after the action. The trees were standing on an embankment where the ground was so soft that they were in danger of toppling over. This could have caused damage to the dyke. The trees were felled by hand with chainsaws, the statement continued.
