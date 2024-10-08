To prevent the bottle from transforming into a breeding ground for germs:

Sure thing, mate! You reckon just filling up a water bottle with H2O makes it super clean, eh? Not likely, mate. In moist conditions, germs can really thrive and make a home for themselves. Creatures like bacteria, algae, and mold can multiply like crazy in a warm, humid environment, and who knows, they might even pose a health risk.

And guess what? These little buggers can easily find their way into your water bottle too, either through your saliva when you drink or just floating around in the atmosphere. That's why the German Technical Inspection Association (TÜV for short) advises you to clean your water bottle daily if you use it on the reg.

A simple clean-up involves rinsing it with some hot water and a dash of soap, but for a really thorough scrub, you might want to use a bottle brush or even a clean toothbrush. That way, you can get into all those hard-to-reach nooks and crannies, like the edges of the closure or lid.

Fancy using the dishwasher instead? Some water bottles are dishwasher-safe, as long as you use a program with a temperature of at least 60 degrees. This heat will kill off most germs and leave your bottle squeaky clean.

Just remember to let it dry completely after washing, either out in the open or with a clean cloth. Leaving it damp will only encourage more germs to come out and play.

Got a smelly bottle on your hands? You'll need to give it a good clean. The TÜV recommends boiling the bottle in water for a few minutes (if the material allows), or using special cleaning tablets.

Or, if you're out of cleaning tablets, you can always use baking soda or baking powder for an intense clean. Just put some in the bottle, fill it with warm water, and let it soak for a few hours. Afterwards, give it a good rinse.

Warning: Baking soda and baking powder can damage some types of plastic, so the TÜV recommends using them for glass or stainless steel bottles only.

Despite regularly cleaning your water bottle, it's possible that some germs might still persist due to frequent use. In such cases, visiting a consumer centre could provide you with advice and recommend appropriate cleaning products to ensure a comprehensive sanitization of your bottle.

Moreover, consumer centres can also provide information about water bottle brands that are known for their germ-resistant properties, which could reduce the need for extensive daily cleaning.

Read also: