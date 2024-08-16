- To preserve water: a chemistry professor embarks on a swim across the Elbe river.

Chemistry professor Andreas Fath is prepared to swim over 1000 kilometers along the Elbe River to advocate for water conservation. Originating from Furtwangen University located in the Black Forest, the 59-year-old scholar initiated his eco-athletic endeavor with a plunge into the Elbe's source.

Intending to swim for 25 days, he aims to traverse the river from Smirice in the Czech Giant Mountains to Cuxhaven, covering a distance of 1083 kilometers. During his journey, he will encounter urban areas such as Dresden, Magdeburg, and Hamburg, regularly collecting water samples together with his team.

The distinguished scientist intends to bring water conservation into the spotlight. During the beginning of his voyage, he conveyed his sports and scientific motivations to the Czech News Agency CTK: "My goal is to swim to the North Sea and analyze the Elbe's water for microplastics and other chemical traces. Furthermore, we provide an accompanying educational program consisting of workshops, seminars, and other initiatives."

The "Swimming Professor"

Beyond showcasing the detrimental impact of artificial barriers on the natural swimming paths of aquatic life, Fath's "Pure Elbe" project aims to highlight the pollution of waters by microplastics. To promote awareness about this issue, the chemist has previously swum the Rhine, the Tennessee River, and the entire length of the Danube.

The European Union has expressed its support for Professor Andreas Fath's "Pure Elbe" project, recognizing its importance in addressing water pollution and microplastics. Following his successful swims in the Rhine, Tennessee River, and Danube, Fath is now looking to engage European communities in the conversation about water conservation.

