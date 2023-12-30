Awards - Titles for Shirley Bassey and Ridley Scott

Singer Shirley Bassey and director Ridley Scott (both 86) are among the Britons to be awarded honorary degrees at the end of the year for their commitment to music. Bassey ("Goldfinger") will be made a Companion of Honor for her services to music, it has been announced. The order has a maximum of 65 members, with her there are now 64.

"My heart is full of emotion and I am truly humbled," the Cardiff-born singer told the British news agency PA. Director Scott ("Napoleon", "Gladiator") will be awarded the Knight Grand Cross, the highest order of merit. The widow of children's author Roald Dahl, Felicity Dahl, is also made a Dame.

1227 people honored

The British order system is diverse. The best known is the knighthood, which goes hand in hand with the title of Sir or Dame. Below this are the CBE, OBE and MBE orders. The titles are Commander, Officer and Member of the British Empire. In most cases, they are awarded by the British government, but all citizens can make nominations.

This year, a total of 1227 people will be honored in the traditional "New Year Honours". These include England international footballers Millie Bright (OBE), Mary Earps and Lauren Hemp (both MBE). The founder of the Glastonbury music festival, Michael Eavis, will also be knighted, as will Brexit supporter and head of the Wetherspoon pub chain, Tim Martin. "Game of Thrones" actress Emilia Clarke and her mother receive an MBE for their charity work for people with brain injuries.

Ordinary citizens

The majority of the honorees are ordinary citizens. The oldest recipient is 97-year-old Jill Gladwell, who receives an MBE for her voluntary work for the veterans' organization Royal British Legion. The youngest recipient is nine-year-old Tony Hudgell, who is also being awarded a British Empire Medal for his social commitment.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, is awarded the Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (RVO) and can now call himself Sir Justin. He presided over the coronation of King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla in May. The RVO honors are a personal recognition by the monarch for people who have served the Royal Family in a special way.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de