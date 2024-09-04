Titled Athletic Star, Mats Hummels, Secures New Team Affiliation

It's uncertain if Mats Hummels will continue playing football after his Dortmund contract expires. However, recent reports suggest he's found a new team. At 35, Hummels has officially joined AS Roma, ending his stay at Borussia Dortmund after last season.

AS Roma announced Hummels' signing on a popular platform, and the World Cup winner was warmly welcomed in Rome. Chants of "Hummels, Hummels, Welcome" greeted him at the airport, to which he responded with a "Forza Roma." The medical check and contract signing followed quickly.

Hummels will spend at least one season at AS Roma, marking his first time playing abroad. The former Bayern Munich and Dortmund professional was without a club after his contract was not renewed last season, allowing him to transfer even after the late August deadline. Hummels reportedly signed a one-year contract with an option for another year based on appearances. He's expected to earn around 2.5 million euros plus bonuses per year. AS Roma can now register Hummels for the upcoming Europa League season. The club will face opponents like Dynamo Kyiv, Tottenham Hotspur, and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Hummels' German Adventures

Rumors about Hummels circulated throughout the summer. He was in talks with Spanish clubs Real Sociedad and RCD Mallorca, and some German media even suggested he'd retreat to a popular German holiday island. Hummels, known for his active social media presence, responded to the gossip with humor, while remaining mostly quiet throughout the summer.

North American professional league MLS also reportedly made offers. Negotiations with Brighton & Hove Albion from the Premier League and Italian Champions League participant FC Bologna were more concrete. However, Hummels turned down the English club's offer, despite its young German coach, Fabian Hürzeler. He also hesitant about joining Bologna, who started the new season with two draws and a loss.

In his career, Hummels has only played for two German top clubs, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. He quickly became a vital part of Dortmund's title-winning generation under legendary coach Jürgen Klopp. In 2016, he returned to Munich for family reasons, and three years later, the defender was back at Borsigplatz in Dortmund.

Hummels played 118 competitive games for FC Bayern, making his Bundesliga debut on May 19, 2007, in a 5-2 win over Mainz. He played 508 competitive games for Borussia Dortmund, ranking second only to sporting director Michael Zorc who played 572 games for the BVB between 1981 and 1998.

His last appearance for Dortmund was in the Champions League final against Real Madrid. Before the 0:2, he caused a stir with an interview. In "Sports Illustrated," he sharply criticized then-BVB coach Edin Terzic, saying he felt his "honor was hurt standing on the pitch in this jersey, feeling so submissive, so inferior in football." He was referring to Dortmund's first half of the 2023/2024 season. With that interview, he effectively closed the door on any future at the Westfalenstadion - even though Terzic announced his departure shortly after the Wembley final.

Despite an excellent second half of the season in Dortmund's jersey, he missed the 2024 European Championship in his home country. Comments from national coach Julian Nagelsmann suggested that Hummels' dominant personality might have also played a role in his exclusion from the squad. To start the 2024/25 Bundesliga season, Hummels unexpectedly appeared at the FC Augsburg stadium, accompanied by his current partner, Nicola Cavani, a fan of the Fuggerstädters.

After a summer of speculation, the six-time German champion is now heading to the Italian capital to conclude his long, successful, and sometimes controversial career.

