Tournament in London - Title favorite van Gerwen remains unblemished at World Darts Championship

Dutch darts star Michael van Gerwen put in another brilliant performance at the World Championships in London. Mighty Mike gave his compatriot Richard Veenstra no chance at all in a clear 4-0 win.

Van Gerwen, who won the tournament at Alexandra Palace in 2014, 2017 and 2019, took the first match dart at double five. Van Gerwen had already won his first round match 3:0 against Keane Barry (Ireland). He remains unblemished at the tournament.

However, much tougher tests could await him from the round of 16 onwards. England's co-favorite Stephen Bunting, who faces Florian Hempel on Thursday (13:30), is a potential opponent in the round of 16. "Bring me Bunting. If you want the title, you have to beat everyone," said van Gerwen on stage in a TV interview.

In the semi-finals, the Dutchman could face the top favorite Luke Humphries from England. Van Gerwen against Humphries is being talked about as the early final in London. Other favorites such as Peter Wright (Scotland) or Nathan Aspinall (England) were already eliminated before Christmas.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de