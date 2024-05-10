Tire blowout on a vacation flight during landing

Every day seems to bring news of another Boeing aircraft malfunction. Recently, a tire exploded on a Boeing 737 as it touched down in Alanya, Turkey. Fortunately, the 190 passengers on board were unharmed.

This incident happened at Gazipasa Airport in Alanya when a Turkish low-cost airline's Boeing 737 experienced a front tire burst for unexplained reasons. The aircraft, which had just departed from Cologne/Bonn Airport in Germany, performed a miraculous emergency landing on its nose gear. TRT, Turkey's state broadcaster, stated that there were no injuries and everyone was safely evacuated. The mishap took place around 11 a.m. (local time). The front landing gear of the plane was damaged slightly as it skidded over the runway rim. Orhan Altun, Gazipasa District Governor, commended the pilot's "remarkable landing maneuver."

Alanya, a popular tourist destination in Antalya's southern coastal province, is famous for hosting large numbers of Germans and other western individuals during summer. The identity of the passengers onboard has not yet been revealed. An investigation into the incident is now underway.

Meanwhile, a FedEx Boeing 763 suffered a front landing gear issue at Istanbul Airport, causing the plane to land on its fuselage. Nobody was injured. DHA, a Turkish news agency, published a video showcasing the aircraft's main landing gear touching down and sliding across the runway for several meters on the front part. The airport management stated that the front landing gear could not extend.

Before landing, the crew of the cargo plane from Paris had realized there was an issue with the front landing gear. They requested a landing on their fuselage attitude, which was granted. Emergency services and firefighters were then sent to the runway.

In another incident, a TransAir plane carrying 85 passengers veered off the runway at the Senegalese capital's airport. The crash caused ten injuries, according to Senegal's Transport Minister, El Malick Ndiaye, who also shared that the injured were sent to hospitals. An eyewitness filmed the plane engulfed in flames. "Our plane just exploded," musician Cheick Siriman Sissoko posted on Facebook. The passengers desperately exited the burning craft onto emergency slides. Screams could be heard in the backdrop. The aircraft was intended to transport 79 travelers, two pilots, and five flight attendants from Dakar to Bamako when the accident took place. The reason remains unknown. The injured passengers were relocated to a hotel, while the remaining people were attended to.

Boeing has experienced a series of aviation mishaps over the past few years, leading to a prolonged crisis for the company. Since the 2019 crash of two Boeing 737 MAX planes with 346 deaths, Boeing has struggled to recover. The planes have been grounded for more than 20 months and faced complications with other models, which has left them trailing behind Airbus since March 2019.

In early 2024, an entire fuselage section disconnected from an almost new 737-9 MAX on an Alaska Airlines flight. In response to this alarming incident, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded the aircraft and scrutinized the production and quality control processes.

Source: www.ntv.de