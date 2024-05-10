Tips for Cohabiting with a Somniloquist

Half of all kids engage in sleep talking, usually outgrowing it, while only 5% of adults have this habit, according to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. But, around 60-65% of grownups may experience sleep talking at least once in their lives. These nighttime conversations can happen throughout the sleep cycle, not just in REM sleep (when dreams occur), and their content can range from mumbles to cussing or shouting.

Someone sharing a bed with a sleep talker may see it as entertaining initially, but they could later search for ways to protect their own sleep.

"There are things you, the bed partner, can do to save your sleep," says sleep specialist Dr. Carlos Schenck. But first, ensure there aren't hidden issues, such as mental health problems or medications, causing sleep talking.

Sleep talking, also known as somniloquy, can stem from conditions like PTSD, depression, anxiety, and even other sleep disorders. Seek medical assistance if your partner starts sleep talking after 50, and it becomes more intense and frequent. This could be a sign of a neurodegenerative disorder, like Parkinson's.

Obstructive sleep apnea, where people stop breathing for 10-2 minutes multiple times an hour, is another condition linked to sleep talking. The brain can partially wake up, leading to sleep chatter. The bed partner is usually the first to notice other symptoms of sleep apnea, like abrupt cessation of breathing followed by a gasp.

Sleep apnea and acid reflux can also trigger partial arousals, which can prompt brain speech.

Advice for coping with sleep talking

Turning on a white noise generator or employing a loud fan is an effective strategy, advises Jennifer Mundt, an assistant professor at Northwestern University studying sleep medicine, psychiatry, and behavioral sciences.

"Earplugs or comfortable noise-canceling headphones could also be beneficial," Mundt suggests. Earplugs come in various forms, including expandable foam, pre-molded, and custom-molded, created to fit snugly in the ear canal.

"Then, try to go to sleep before the person who sleep talks," suggests Schenck. "A white noise generator or loud fan can prove highly helpful in this case."

It's essential to discover any triggers causing sleep talking, such as stress, alcohol, sleep deprivation, an irregular sleep schedule, or sleeping somewhere new. Even harmless triggers like being on holiday or sleeping in a new environment may kickstart an episode.

"Alarm clocks can help pinpoint sleep-talking triggers," Mundt explains. "At times your brain is more vigilant due to a new setting, resulting in partial awakenings and the higher likelihood of sleep talking."

In the end, the person with sleep talking needs to acknowledge their issue and take action to limit disruptions for their bed partner. "The person who is sleep talking must be extremely conscious of their disorder and find ways to prevent disturbing the partner," reiterates Schenck.

If sleeping on your back intensifies the sleep talking, invest in a nightshirt with a tennis ball sewn in the back to prevent this position. If alcohol is a trigger, cutting back or abstaining is advisable. "Give consideration to your partner affected by sleep talking," Schenck recommends.

What leads to sleep talking?

Sleep talking is a parasomnia, a classification that includes sleep terrors, eating, sex, and paralysis. These conditions involve the brain being partially awake while the other parts are asleep.

Parasomnias can run in families, and you have a higher chance if a relative has one. Childhood sleep behaviors can persist or reemerge as adults, but not every child with sleep talking as a kid will continue it as an adult, Schenck clarifies.

"Sleep talking often happens spontaneously, with its occurrence unpredictable," Schenck explains. It can occur after fevers or emotional stress. But keep in mind that sleep talking is different from catathrenia, a sleep-related breathing disorder involving moaning during sleep.

Numerous individuals who chat while sleeping typically don't necessitate medical attention; however, if the issue is intense, there are solutions like cognitive behavior therapy, which aims to pinpoint and lower stress triggers and adverse thoughts about sleep.

Following sound sleep routines, such as going to bed and waking up at the same time daily, evading caffeine after 3 pm, and removing lights from the sleeping environment, including phones, laptops, and televisions, can also be helpful.

