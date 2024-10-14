Timo Werner is currently facing challenging circumstances.

Timo Werner was looking to earn a spot in the Euros by joining Tottenham Hotspur, but coach Hansi Flick hasn't shown interest yet. Werner's time in London hasn't been smooth, as he's yet to score since March. However, there's still a glimmer of hope for the 28-year-old.

Recently, when discussing potential strikers for the national team due to Niclas Füllkrug's injury, Borussia Mönchengladbach's Tim Kleindienst and FSV Mainz 05's Jonathan Burkardt were mentioned, but not Werner. Despite his impressive track record of 24 goals in 57 international games and being in his prime, he's been sidelined from the team for a while.

Since January, Werner has been playing in England on loan from RB Leipzig at Tottenham Hotspur. But things haven't been going well for him there. After missing two opportunities that could have sealed a bigger win against Manchester United recently, many critics are now viewing Werner as a missed opportunity.

Werner was once sought after by several Premier League clubs, with Chelsea outbidding Liverpool for his services. However, his time at Tottenham has been similar, with his contract extending until 2025. It's doubtful whether Tottenham will permanently sign him for the agreed sum of around €10 million (£8.5 million) at the end of the season.

Coach's faith in tough times

Despite the criticism, Tottenham coach Ange Postecoglou still believes in Werner. After the Manchester United match, Postecoglou defended Werner, saying, "People think he's hopeless because he missed two chances. No, he's not hopeless."

Postecoglou was actually pleased with Werner's overall performance and even gave him credit for a good assist that teammate Will Lankshear missed. "If that had gone in, Timo would have had an excellent assist," postecoglou said. "If he had scored in the last two games, things would be different."

Postecoglou also reminded us of Werner's teammate Brennan Johnson, who faced criticism at the beginning of the season but has now scored in three consecutive Premier League games. If Werner can replicate Johnson's success, he could once again be a topic of discussion for the national team.

The national football team might overlook Timo Werner's struggles at Tottenham Hotspur, considering his absence from the squad despite his impressive international record. Despite Coach Hansi Flick not showing interest yet, Werner's performance under Tottenham's coach Ange Postecoglou could potentially reignite his chances in the national team.

Read also: