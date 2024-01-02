Timo Werner gets engaged to childhood friend

With the upcoming European Championships, 2024 could be an exciting year for Timo Werner in sporting terms. But he may also be in for an exciting time in his private life. After all, it is now known that the RB Leipzig striker got engaged several months ago.

Now the cat is out of the bag: professional footballer Timo Werner asked his long-term girlfriend Paula Lense to marry him several months ago. Not only has she now announced this in a throwback post on Instagram, but also that she has answered "yes" to the question of all questions.

Lense published a black and white photo of the two of them on a roof terrace with a view of the sea. According to the "Bild" newspaper, it is Werner's property on Mallorca. The snapshot also clearly shows the sparkling engagement ring.

Lense writes: "This year has been so special. Six months ago we said yes to each other and I couldn't be happier that I get to spend my whole life with you. Yes to my soulmate, best friend and my whole life. Meeting you when I was 16 was truly the best thing that ever happened to me! Seven years later, we are ready for the next chapter. I love you forever and ever. Till death do us part."

Numerous congratulations

The post was quickly followed by numerous congratulations, including from Sara Gündogan, the wife of Werner's national team colleague Ilkay Gündogan, and Anika Neuer, the wife of keeper Manuel Neuer. Sophia Weber, the girlfriend of FC Arsenal professional Kai Havertz, also congratulated him.

The 27-year-old Timo Werner has been playing for RB Leipzig again since 2022, where he had previously been under contract from 2016 to 2020. In between, he made a guest appearance in the English Premier League with Chelsea FC. He was called up to the national team for the first time in 2018. He missed last year's World Cup due to injury. It is not yet clear whether he will be part of the DFB squad for the upcoming European Championships.

Source: www.ntv.de