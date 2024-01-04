Timo Schultz takes over at 1 FC Köln

Timo Schultz is to become the new coach of 1. FC Köln. The 46-year-old succeeds Steffen Baumgart and will be introduced shortly at the 17th-placed team in the Bundesliga.

1. FC Köln has found the successor to Steffen Baumgart and appointed Timo Schultz as the new head coach. This was announced by the relegation-threatened Bundesliga club.

Schultz, 46, was in charge of FC St. Pauli from 2020 and the team's performance was extremely inconsistent over two and a half years. Following his dismissal in the winter of 2022, Schultz joined FC Basel last summer, but was forced to leave the Swiss club at the end of September due to an unsatisfactory points haul. Schultz was a professional at St. Pauli, among others, where he also gained his first experience as an assistant coach and in the youth sector from 2011.

Baumgart left FC by mutual agreement after two and a half years, the decision was made shortly before Christmas. Before the start of the winter break on January 13 with a home game against 1. FC Heidenheim, Cologne are in penultimate place in the table. In addition

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de