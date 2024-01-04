Bundesliga - Timo Schultz becomes new coach at 1. FC Köln

Following the departure of head coach Steffen Baumgart, 1. FC Köln has appointed Timo Schultz as his successor. The 46-year-old will lead the first training session at the Bundesliga club on Thursday, as the 17th-placed team announced. Several media outlets had previously reported on the appointment, starting with the TV channel Sky. Schultz was most recently head coach at Swiss first division club FC Basel, where he was released in September. He had previously coached second-division club FC St. Pauli from 2020 to 2022. Schultz also played for the Hanseatic club from 2005 to 2012.

"He has the personality and the expertise to raise the performance potential of our team," said Sporting Director Christian Keller about Schultz, according to a press release. The new coach will be officially introduced in Cologne on Thursday afternoon. His first match is scheduled for Saturday against 1. FC Heidenheim.

"I'm looking forward to a very exciting task at this great traditional club. We will work hard and intensively over the next few weeks to achieve the necessary results. FC belongs in the Bundesliga 1," said Schultz. The new task is likely to be a more difficult mission for him. After just two wins in 16 games, Cologne are three points off 15th place and in a direct relegation spot. In addition, the squad cannot be strengthened during the winter break or next summer due to a transfer ban imposed by the International Court of Arbitration for Sport Cas.

The legacy of his predecessor Baumgart, who enjoyed great popularity among FC fans, makes Schultz's task even more difficult. Baumgart and Cologne prematurely ended their partnership, which was originally due to run until 2025, shortly before Christmas, one day after a defeat at Union Berlin.

