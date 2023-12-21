Traffic - Timetable deviations due to expansion of the S6

Due to the expansion of the S6, there will be deviations in the timetable for the area between Frankfurt, Hanau, Friedberg, Butzbach, Giessen and Marburg in the new year. The measures will begin on January 2 and are scheduled to last until February 19, as reported by the Hessische Landesbahn (HLB) on Thursday.

Timetable deviations and detour have been announced. For example, regional train 40/41 between Frankfurt and Gießen/Marburg, RB 49 between Hanau and Gießen and RB 58 between Hanau and Frankfurt will be affected. Further north, the RB 98/99 between Giessen and Kassel is affected.

HLB

Source: www.stern.de