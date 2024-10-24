Tim Burton exhibits a preference for the celestial realm over digital platforms, labeling him as a technophobe.

The forward-thinking filmmaker admitted to being a "tech-phobic" type in private circles.

As per his confession to BBC News, he experienced severe bouts of depression upon exploring the web. This sent him spiraling down a harmful path, akin to descending into darkness. Consequently, he chooses to steer clear of the internet to avoid such negative effects on his wellbeing.

Prior to his statement, Burton engaged in a discussion with the outlet, preceding The World of Tim Burton exhibition at the Design Museum in the UK. This exhibition aimed to highlight the evolution of his creative process.

Known for his directing prowess in movies like "Beetlejuice," "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and "Edward Scissorhands," Burton voiced his opinion that the internet has a detrimental impact on his emotions.

He confided, "I tend to slip into a depressive state quite easily, possibly quicker than the average person. It only takes a small trigger for my mind to head towards a downward spiral."

To ward off despair, Burton prefers engaging in hobbies such as creative projects – like his work on "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" and directing episodes of the Netflix series "Wednesday."

In his words, "The journey in Hollywood is akin to Alice in Wonderland. There are ups, there are downs, and sometimes we even take detours."

