Til Schweiger once again finds himself at the medical facility

Movie actor Til Schweiger once again finds himself in the spotlight due to health concerns. Following a bout with blood poisoning and heart troubles, he's now reportedly dealing with prostate issues.

Just six months after his last hospital visit, Schweiger is allegedly back in the hospital, according to recent media reports. The cause of his return is said to be a prostate procedure, as reported by "Bild" newspaper. Back in May, the actor had to seek medical attention several times due to sepsis-related complications, as the paper had reported then.

The situation was so critical that amputation of a leg was nearly necessary, the newspaper reported without citing sources. Schweiger had revealed at the time that a life-threatening sepsis had allowed germs to infect a wound on his shinbone. Since then, he's been dealing with an open leg. As of now, Schweiger hasn't commented on the recent reports in "Bild".

Initially, Schweiger was scheduled to undergo heart surgery where a stent would be inserted. However, the operation seems to be on hold. According to the report, the 60-year-old is currently in Berlin's Charité Hospital due to prostate issues. The newspaper states that it's not cancer.

Prostate issues are common in older men, often involving an enlarged prostate that can put pressure on the bladder and urethra. Affected individuals often find themselves needing to urinate frequently. "Surgery is always the last resort," Tobias Jäger, a urologist from Essen, is quoted as saying. "Only when medication no longer provides sufficient relief is the prostate removed during surgery. The tissue that covers the urethra is then removed."

Typically, a hospital stay for prostate surgery lasts "three to four days," the author explains. Wound healing usually takes five to ten days for most men. If Schweiger is indeed dealing with a non-cancerous prostate enlargement, his stay at the hospital this time could be limited to just a few days.

